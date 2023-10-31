Mustangs open Region 9 tourney play Wednesday

October 31, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs volleyball team will open play tomorrow at the Region 9 Tournament in Sterling, Colorado. Western’s first game opponent in the tournament will be Nebraska’s McCook College.

Wednesday’s contest will feature two teams that ended the regular season on hot streaks. Western enters the tournament, winning its last six matches to finish the season 21-12. The Lady Indians of McCook have won their last five matches in compiling a 22-11 record. This will be the first meeting of the year between the two teams.

The Region 9 tournament will continue through Saturday, with the winner of the championship and consolation brackets advancing to the national championship tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, on November 16-18.