Mustangs plays home soccer match/Cowgirls soccer & volleyball results

October 13, 2023 — The Western Mustangs soccer team will play a home match against Trinidad State College today. The Region 9 contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High. It is also Sophomore Recognition Night.

Western enters the contest at 13-3-3 on the season and 6-1-1 in the Region 9 contests.

The Mustangs will be home again on Saturday against Otero Junior College. That match will also be played at Rock Springs Junior High at 1 p.m. Following the contest, sophomore team members will be recognized.

Mustang Volleyball

The Western volleyball team is in Riverton playing Central Wyoming College today in a Region 9 game. The Mustangs, 15-11 on the year and 3-3 in Region 9, will travel to Powell on Saturday to play Northwest College.

Cowgirl Volleyball Falls

On Thursday, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team lost a hard-fought match to New Mexico. Set scores went 25-18, 24-26, 29-27 and 25-17. Wyoming falls to 2-5 in the conference and 13-5 overall.

The Cowgirls will stay on the road, playing at Air Force on Saturday.

Cowgirls Soccer Plays to a Draw

A late goal from the Cowgirl’s Jazi Barela in the 76th minute allowed the Cowgirls to gain a 1-1 draw with Air Force on Thursday.

The result pushed Wyoming to 5-6-4 overall and 1-5-1 (4 points) in Mountain West Conference play. Air Force moves to 5-7-2 overall and 2-3-2 (8 points) in the league.

Wyoming will host Colorado College on Sunday.