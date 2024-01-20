Mustangs score two wins, host Central Wyoming today

Wyo4New photo

January 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Region 9 schedule got off to a good start for the Western women’s and men’s basketball teams as both scored home wins on Friday night. The Mustang women defeated Northwest College 78-55, with the men completing the sweep with a 94-79 win.

The Western women improved to 6-13 on the season, with the men upping their record to 12-6.

Each team has little rest as they welcome Central Wyoming of Riverton into Rushmore Gym this afternoon. The Central Wyoming women (0-1 in Region 9 and 7-12 overall) are coming off a Thursday night loss at Casper College, while the Rustler men (1-0 in Region 9 and 10-9 overall) defeated Casper College.

Today’s women’s game is at 2 p.m., with the men to follow around 4 p.m.