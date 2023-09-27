Mustangs shutout with 2 more home matches this week

Wyo4News photo

September 27, 2023 — Southern Idaho came to Rock Springs on Tuesday and handed the home-standing Western Mustangs volleyball team a 3-0 defeat. Set scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. Southern Idaho improved to 17-5 on the year, while Western fell to 14-8.

Western will stay home for its next two contests, both of which will count in the Region 9 standings. The Mustangs are currently 2-0 in Region 9 games. Thursday’s matchup will be against Casper College with Gillette College coming to Rushmore Gym on Friday. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

Mustang Soccer

The Mustang soccer team will hit the road for a Thursday battle against Gillette College. They then travel to Casper College on Friday. Both games will count in the Region 9 standing were Western, 10-2-3 overall, is currently 2-0.