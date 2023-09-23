Mustangs soccer and volleyball with home wins

Wyo4News photo

September 23, 2023 — After opening the season with only road contests, the Western Mustangs soccer and volleyball teams finally got to play home contests… and both responded with victories.

Mustangs Soccer

Playing at Rock Springs Junior High, the Mustangs soccer team opened their Region 9 season with a 2-1 win over Central Wyoming College. Mustang’s goals were scored by Esther Broom (unassisted) and Grace Pruden.

The Western soccer team, now 9-2-3 on the year, will host Northwest College today at 4 p.m. in another Region 9 match.

Mustangs Volleyball

After gaining a tight 26-24 first-set win, the Western Mustangs volleyball lost the following two sets, 22-25 and 23-25, to find themselves in a must-win situation. Western responded, winning the fourth set 25-23 and the final set 15-9 to gain a home win at Rushmore Gym. The win upped the Mustangs’ season mark to 13-7, 1-0 in Region 9 play.

Western will now host Northwest College today at 2 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. The contest is also a Region 9 game.