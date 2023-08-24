Mustangs soccer remains undefeated with Cowgirls playing today

University of Wyoming photo

August 24, 2023 — The University of Wyoming soccer team will take to the road for the first time today. The Cowgirls are in Vermillion, South Dakota, to play the Coyotes of the University of South Dakota. UW enters the contest at 1-0-1 in the early season. The Cowgirls will play at the University of Nebraska Omaha on Sunday.

Western Mustangs Win

The Western women’s soccer team ran their record to 2-0-1 yesterday with a 2-1 road win at Snow College in Utah. Western scored both goals in the first half, with Emma Granthem and Calle Hill finding the back of the net. Hill’s goal came just under three minutes into the contest.

Western now travels to Prescot, Arizona, for games against Western Arizona on Friday and Cochise State and Yavapai on Saturday.

Western Volleyball at Casper College Invitational

Starting Friday, the Western women’s volleyball team will compete at the Casper College Invitational. The Mustangs will open against Treasure Valley and Colorado Northwestern on Friday and then play Lake Region and Colby on Saturday.

Western enters the weekend with a 3-1 record.