Mustangs soccer scores big/volleyball falls

October 14, 2023 — It was quite the offensive showing for the Western soccer team Friday as the Mustangs overwhelmed Trinidad State College 12-0. The match was played at the Rock Springs Junior High field.

The 12 goals is by far the biggest offensive output of the season for Western. The previous high goal total was five in a win over Larmar College last Friday on the road.

Three Western players, Regan Jorgenson, Quincy Chipman, and Callie Hill, scored two goals each. Singles goals were scored by Allison Feinauer, Sharon England, Lilly Bailey, Emma Granthem, Esther Broom, and Tess Thoman.

The Mustangs now stand at 7-1-1 in Region 9 and 14-3-3 overall. They will wrap up the regular season today at 1 p.m. with a home match against Region 9 opponent Otero Junior College. After the game, the team will recognize the sophomore players.

The Region 9 playoff will begin next Saturday, with the schedule to be announced later.

Mustangs Volleyball

On Friday, the Western volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The set scores were 25-23. 25-11, and 25-19. The Mustangs fall to 3-4 in Region 9 games and 15-12 on the year.

Today, Western will look to stop a three-match losing streak in Powell against Northwest College.