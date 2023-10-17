Mustangs soccer team receives playoff bye

Western Wyoming Community College soccer team (photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College)

October 17, 2023 — Moving on to the “second season,” will have to wait until the end of next week for the Western Mustangs soccer team. With their second-place Region 9 finish, Western was awarded a first-round bye and will now host a semi-final match on Saturday, October 28, in Rock Springs. While it is known that the contest will be played at Rock Springs Junior High, the match time and opponent will not be known until after this weekend’s first-round games are played.

Western finished the regular season with a 15-3-3 overall record and 8-1-1 in Region 9. Their only loss was to eventual Region 9 Champion Casper College Thunderbirds 1-0 on September 29. That match was played in Casper. The Thunderbirds are the other Region 9 team to receive a first-round bye.

In the most recent NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Poll, Western is rated at #15, with Casper College (13-2-1) at #14. Iowa Western Community College (11-0-0) tops that national ratings heading into the playoffs.