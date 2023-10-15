Mustangs soccer win tight home contest/volleyball with road win

Wyo4News photo

October 15, 2023 — On Sophomore Recognition Day, the Western Mustangs soccer team closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Otero Junior College. Sophomore McCall Hogge tallied the game’s only goal.

Western finishes the regular season with a 15-3-3 record, 8-1-1 in Region 9 games.

Sophomore team members recognized on Saturday included Sharon England, Lilly Bailey, Emma Granthem, Esther Broom, McCall Hogge, Grace Pruden, Tess Thoman, and Calle Hill.

Up next will be a Region 9 first-round playoff game next Saturday. The opponent, game location, and time have not yet been announced.

Mustangs Volleyball

On Saturday, the Western volleyball team stopped a three-match losing streak with a 3-0 win over Northwest College in Powell. The win upped Western’s record to 16-12 overall and 4-4 in Region 9. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.

The Mustangs will play a home match on Tuesday against Colorado Northwest Community College. It will be Pink Night in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The match time is 5 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.