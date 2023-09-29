Mustangs soccer wins, but volleyball falls

Wyo4News photo

September 29, 2023 — The Western Mustangs volleyball team dropped a 3-1 home decision to Casper College last night at Rushmore Gym. After dropping the first set, the Mustangs stormed back to win the second set handily and even the match. But, the Thunderbirds would win close third and fourth sets to gain the win. Set scores were 18-25, 25-13, 24-26, 21-25.

The loss was the Mustangs’ first Region 9 defeat (2-1 Region and 14-9 overall).

Western looks to even their home weekend record when they welcome Gillette College to Rushmore Gym today at 6 p.m.

Mustangs Soccer

The Mustang soccer team remained undefeated in Region 9 thanks to a 3-0 road win at Gillette College yesterday. Western is now 3-0 in Region 9 and 12-2-3 overall.

Quincy Chipman for Western on the scoreboard with a goal in the 14th minute. Esther Brown upped the Mustang lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute. McCall Hogge closed out the scoring with a second-half goal in the 54th minute.

The Mustangs will play at Casper College today in another Region 9 contest.

Cowgirl Soccer Volleyball With Third Straight Loss

The Cowgirls volleyball team jumped out to an early lead on defending Mountain West champ UNLV, winning the first two sets convincingly. However, the Lady Rebels rallied to win the final three sets. Set scores went 18-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 15-12.

Wyoming drops to 0-3 in the Mountian West and 10-3 overall. UNLV is 3-0 in the MW and 11-4 overall.

The Cowgirls will look for their first conference win when they host San Diego State (1-2, 6-8) Saturday night.

Meanwhile, The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its first road game of the season and its third in a row Thursday night. The Broncos downed the Cowgirls 3-0.

The loss drops Wyoming to 4-4-3 overall and 0-3-0 in Mountain West Conference play, while Boise State is now 4-1-6 overall and 2-0-1 in league action.

The Cowgirls are back in action Sunday at Utah State.