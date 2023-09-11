Mustangs soccer with shutout win, Cowgirl earn tie at Louisville

September 11, 2023 — The Western Mustangs women’s soccer team defeated Indian Hills 2-0 in Ottumwa, Iowa on Sunday. Ashtyn Carlson and McCall Hogge scored Western’s goals.

Western had six shots on goal for the contest while holding Indian Hills to just two shots.

The 7-2-2 Mustangs will now open Region 9 play on Friday against Laramie Community College in Cheyenne.

Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer

The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team played to a 2-2 tie at Louisville on Sunday afternoon. After giving up an own goal, the Cowgirl’s Jamie Tatum tied the score with her 24th career goal.

Trailing 2-1 in the second half, Jazi Barela scored Wyoming’s tying goal in the 88th minute.