Mustangs split games in Gillette, wrestlers in Powell

January 26, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a night of mixed results for Western basketball in Gillette. The Mustangs women defeated Gillette College 86-65 to up their Region 9 record to 3-0 (8-13 overall). Gillette fell to 1-3 in Region 9 and 12-10 overall.

Things were different for the Mustang men, who fell 86-51 to Gillette College. The loss was the first in a Region 9 game for Western, who saw their season mark drop to 13-7. The Pronghorns improved to 4-0 in Region 9 and 19-3 on the season.

Both Mustangs teams are off tonight and will play at Casper College on Saturday.

Mustangs Wrestling

Today, the Mustangs wrestling team will be in Powell for a two-day Apodaca duals tournament. Western enters the tournament with an 11-2 dual record.