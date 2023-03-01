Mustangs split regular season basketball finales

March 1, 2023 –– The Western Mustangs basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons last night in Riverton against Central Wyoming College.

The Mustang women got the night off to a good start with a 91-65 win over the Trappers. With the win, the Mustangs women finished the regular season with a 14-14 record.

Things did not go as well for the Western men, with the home-standing Trappers gaining an 84-77 victory. The loss put the Mustang’s final regular season record at 17-13.

According to the Western website, both Mustangs teams are scheduled to play in Region 9 Play-In games, but no opponents or location is listed.