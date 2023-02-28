Mustangs split road make-up games

February 28, 2023 — The Western Mustangs basketball teams played in Powell against Northwest College in Region 9 games last night. The games were make-up contests that were initially scheduled to be played on January 28.

The Mustangs women fell 84-62, while the Mustangs men defeated the Trappers 63-60. The Western women are now 13-14 on the season, with the men standing at 17-12.

Both Western teams will wrap up the regular season tonight in Riverton against Central Wyoming College.

The Region 9 Tournament will be played March 9-11. The women’s and men’s teams currently have a Region 9 play-in game scheduled for March 3, but the opponent and game locations have not been announced.

Mustang Wrestler at National Championships

The Western wrestling team will begin competition on Friday at the two-day NJCAA Nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The team will have a send-off today.