Mustangs Sports: Basketball teams in Vegas/Wrestlers on the road

November 17, 2022 — The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams will start play this afternoon at the three-day Las Vegas Invite. Both teams are scheduled to open against Eastern Arizona College. On Friday, the teams will play against Phoenix College and will close play on Saturday against Arizona Western. The Western women enter today’s play with a 2-4 record, while the Mustang men are 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Western wrestling team will be in Sterling, Colorado, today to dual Northeastern Junior College. Western is 2-0 in duals this season. On Saturday, they will compete in the YNK Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska.