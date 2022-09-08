Mustangs take home soccer and volleyball matches

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Colorado Northwest Community College on September 7, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

September 8, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs soccer team took a 3-0 decision yesterday over Colorado Northwest Community College in their home opener. The win ups the Mustangs’ season record to 4-5.

They will host Laramie Community College tomorrow at 1 p.m. and then Western Nebraska Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Both of the matches will count in the Region 9 standings. Both contests are listed as taking place at Rock Springs High School, with start times at 1 p.m.

Mustang Volleyball Wins

The Western woman’s volleyball team also won their home opening contest Wednesday, defeating Colorado Northwest Community College 3-0. Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-16, bringing the Mustang’s season record to 7-8.

The Mustangs will hit the road again playing at Twin Falls, Idaho, Friday and Saturday in a two-day, four-match tournament.