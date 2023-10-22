Mustangs to host LCCC in Region Semi-Final tilt

October 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

After receiving an opening-round bye in the Region 9 playoffs, the #2 seeded Western Mustangs now know they will play Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in their home semi-final match this Saturday. On Friday, LCCC defeated Western Nebraska 3-0 to advance to the second round.

This will mark the second meeting of the season between the two teams. On September 15, the Mustangs and the Golden Eagles played to a 0-0 tie in Cheyenne. Western is 15-3-3 on the season and is ranked #15 in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings. LCCC is ranked #19 in that same poll and sports an 8-3-3 mark.

Top-seeded Casper College will host Otero College in the other Region 9 semi-final.