Mustangs to play Region 9 Play-in Games Saturday

March 2, 2023 — With the regular season over, it is on to postseason play for the Western Wyoming Community College Mustang basketball teams. The Mustang women and men will play Region 9 play-in games this Saturday.

The Western women, 14-14 on the year, are the #4 seed and will host #5 seed Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. The Western women have defeated EWC twice this season, 65-55 at home and 76-47 in Torrington.

Meanwhile, the Western men, 17-13 on the season, are the #5 seed and will play at #4 seed Central Wyoming College on Saturday in Riverton. The two teams met on Monday, with Central Wyoming winning 84-77 in Riverton. The Rustlers also won the season’s first meeting, 63-57, in Rock Springs.

Winners advance to the March 9 -11 Region 9 Tournament in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Mustangs Wrestlers at National Championship Meet

The Western Mustang wrestling team left Wednesday for the NJCAA Wrestling Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The two-day tournament will start on Friday.

The Mustangs are currently rated #2 in the nation and recently won the Plains District/Region IX Championship.