Mustangs VB wins at T-Birds, Cowgirls VB wins but soccer falls

October 20, 2023 — The Western Mustangs volleyball scored a nice road win Thursday night, defeating Casper College 3-1. The win upped the Mustang’s overall record to 18-12 and 5-4 in the Region 9 standings.

The match started on a sour note, with Western Western dropping the first set 18-25. But the Mustangs would storm back to win the next three close sets, 25-21, 25-22, and 25-22. Thursday night’s win revenge a September four-set home loss to the Thunderbirds on September 28.

Today, Western travels to Gillette College for another Region 9 contest.

Cowgirls Volleyball

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team came away with a three-set home win over Nevada Thursday night. Wyoming dispatched the Wolf Pack 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17.

The win improved the Cowgirls to 4-5 in the Mountain West and 15-5 overall. Nevada fell to 6-14 and 2-7 in the conference.

Wyoming will start the second half of the Mountain West season by traveling to Fresno State this Saturday afternoon.

Cowgirls Soccer Stumbles

The Cowgirls soccer team fell at San Deigo State 5-1 yesterday in San San Diego. Wyoming is now 6-7-4 overall and 2-6-1 (7 points) in the Mountain West Conference. San Diego State improves to 12-3-2 overall and 7-1-1 (22 points) in league action.

Wyoming closes out its current road trip at New Mexico on Sunday.