Mustangs volleyball advances at Region 9 tournament

Make it seven wins in a row for the Western volleyball team. On Wednesday’s opening day of the Region 9 Tournament being played in Sterling, Colorado, the Mustangs showed grit in coming back to win a hard-fought 3-2 win over McCook College.

Things started well for Western, posting an opening 25-20 win over the Indians, who were riding their own five-game winning streak. But things turned, with McCook winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-13. But the Mustangs regained the momentum, winning the fourth and fifth sets 25-20 and 15-11 to gain the victory.

The third-seeded Mustangs will now play Trinidad State in today’s championship semi-finals. Trinidad State upset Casper College, 3-2, in the yesterday’s first round. Casper College will play a loser-out game later today.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday with the teams winning the championship and consolation championship moving on to the NJCAA National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.