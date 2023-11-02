Mustangs volleyball advances at Region 9 tournament

0
1

October 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Make it seven wins in a row for the Western volleyball team. On Wednesday’s opening day of the Region 9 Tournament being played in Sterling, Colorado, the Mustangs showed grit in coming back to win a hard-fought 3-2 win over McCook College.

Things started well for Western, posting an opening 25-20 win over the Indians, who were riding their own five-game winning streak. But things turned, with McCook winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-13. But the Mustangs regained the momentum, winning the fourth and fifth sets 25-20 and 15-11 to gain the victory.

The third-seeded Mustangs will now play Trinidad State in today’s championship semi-finals. Trinidad State upset Casper College, 3-2, in the yesterday’s first round. Casper College will play a loser-out game later today.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday with the teams winning the championship and consolation championship moving on to the NJCAA National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR