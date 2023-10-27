Mustangs volleyball at home today/Cowgirl volleyball team wins

Wyo4News

October 27, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs volleyball team wraps up their regular season at home this weekend. Tonight at 7, at Rushmore Gym, Western will host Laramie County Community College (LCCC). On Saturday, Western will host Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) at 2 p.m.

The Mustangs will be looking to avenge losses to both teams earlier this month. The Mustangs lost 3-1 to the Golden Eagles in Cheyenne on October 2 and then suffered a close 3-2 loss in Torrington to EWC the next day.

Western enters tonight’s contest with a 19-12 overall season mark and a 6-4 Region 9 record. Both contests count in the Region 9 standings.

Mustangs Soccer Plays at Home on Saturday

The Western soccer team will look to keep their season going Saturday with a Region 9 Semi-Final win. The Mustangs will host Laramie Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High.

Western received an opening round bye, while LCCC Golden Eagles advanced to Saturday’s game with a 3-0 win over Western Nebraska Community College.

Western enters the contest ranked #15 in the NJCAA Division I national poll, while LCCC is ranked #19. The two teams met earlier this season in Cheyenne, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Cowgirls Volleyball Wins

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team scored an impressive 3-0 home win over Bosie State Thursday night. Set scores were 25-14, 25-15, and 25-17 victory. The Cowgirls are now 16-6 on the year and 5-6 in the Mountain West, having won five of their last six conference games. The Broncos fell to 7-4 in the MW and 11-10 overall.

UW will host conference-leading Utah State on Saturday.

Cowgirl Soccer Season Comes to an End

The University of Wyoming soccer team closed the book on its 2023 season Thursday. The Cowgirls dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Colorado State in a match played in Laramie. UW finished the year with an overall record of 6-8-5, 2-7-2 in the conference.