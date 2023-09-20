Mustangs volleyball falls while Lyman knocks off #1 team

September 20, 2023 — The Western Mustangs volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss at Salt Lake City Community College Tuesday. The loss dropped the Mustang’s record to 12-7. Set scores were 20-25, 10-25, and 18-25.

The Western ladies will play their first home contests this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Mustangs will face Central Wyoming College at 6 p.m. and then take on Northwest College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both volleyball contests are Region 9 matches and will occur at Rushmore Gym.

Area Sports

In area high school sports from Tuesday, Lyman, rated #3 in the latest WyoPreps 3A volleyball polls, defeated Cokeville 3-1. Cokeville is ranked #1 in the WyoPreps 1A poll.

Also on Tuesday, the Lyman girls’ swim team lost a dual meet against Evanston 129-124.