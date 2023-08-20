Mustangs volleyball splits Saturday road contests

Western Wyoming Community College – Wyo4News Photo

August 20, 2023 — The Western Wyoming Mustang women’s volleyball team wrapped up play Saturday at a two-day invitational in McCook, Nebraska. Yesterday the Mustangs started the day off with a 3-0 win over Iowa Lakes. Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, and 25-15. Later in the day, the Mustangs suffered a three-set loss to Northeastern, 17-25, 24-26, and 18-25.

Up next for Western will be a two-day invitational at Casper College. The Mustangs are scheduled to play Treasure Valley at noon and Colorado Northwestern at 4 p.m. on Friday before meeting Lake Region and Colby on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Western’s home opening volleyball match won’t occur until September 22.