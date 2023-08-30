Mustangs volleyball win streak continues to grow

August 30, 2023 — The Western Mustangs volleyball team ran their season mark to 8-1 yesterday with a 3-0 road win over Colorado Northwestern in Rangely, Colorado. The win was the Mustang’sixth in a row.

Western cruised through the first two sets, winning 25-13, 25-10, but had to fight off a Colorado Northwestern comeback to win the third set 25-21.

Western volleyball will be off until September 8, when they travel to Twin Falls, Idaho, for a two-day tournament.

Western Soccer

The 5-0-1 Mustangs women’s soccer team is enjoying some idle time before playing their next three matches in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. On Saturday, Western plays Spokane Falls Community College. The Mustangs will face North Idaho College and Northeast Community College on Sunday.