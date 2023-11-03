Mustangs volleyball wins again at Region 9 tournament

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Make it eight wins in a row for Western volleyball as they defeated Trinidad College yesterday, 3-2, in the Championship Semi-Finals of the Region 9 Tournament in Sterling, Colorado.

After dropping the first two sets to Trinidad, 13-25 and 24-26, things were looking a bit bleak for Western’s winning streak to continue. But the Mustangs rallied to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-23, and 15-11 to remain in the undefeated champion bracket of the tournament.

The win put Western up against Northeastern, test against Northeastern, who defeated Laramie County Community College 3-0 in the other winner’s semi-final match. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Mustangs are now just one win away from the National Championship Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.