Mustangs will dual at home tonight, basketball in Gillette Thursday

Wyo4News photo

January 24, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After having both of last week’s dual matches in Colorado canceled due to bad winter driving conditions, the Western wrestling team will hit the mat tonight for a home dual against Snow College. The first match will be at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. This will be the Mustang’s first dual meet since taking third place at the Coaches Duals in Miami, Oklahoma, on January 13.

The two schools met earlier this season, with Western posting a 46-0 win at Snow College on November 8.

Mustang Basketball

Both Mustang basketball teams opened Region 9 play last weekend with wins over Northwest College and Central Wyoming College. On Thursday, the Region 9 schedule continues with the Mustang women (7-13) and men (13-6) playing at Gillette College.

On Saturday, both teams will play at Casper College.