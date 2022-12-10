Mustangs win Friday home dual/Western men with b’ball victory

Western Mustangs dual vs. Northwest College, December 9, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

December 9, 2022 — The Western Mustangs wrestling team won six of ten matches Friday night in posting a 33-14 home win over Northwest College at Rushmore Gym. Those six individual victories included three falls and one technical fall.

Mustangs winning matches were Bridger Riggs (125 – Fall), Cody Phelps (133 – 11-3 Major Decision), Colton Erickson (149 – Fall), Jayson Luttrell (157 – Fall), Darion Johnson (184 – 17-1 Technical Fall), and Holden Andrews (165 – Forfeit).

Western is now 3-1 in dual meets. They will travel to Mead, Colorado, for a Thursday dual against CSU-Pueblo.

Mustangs Basketball

The Western men’s basketball team raised their record to 10-5 on Friday with an 87-56 road win over McCook Community College. The game was part of the opening day of the Region 9 North/South Challenge in Sterling, Colorado. Western will play Trinidad State Junior College today in the last game of 2022. The team will resume the season on January 7, 2023.

The Mustangs women’s team is idle until January 7, 2023.