Mustangs win Plains District tourney with multiple champions

February 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs wrestling team flexed their national NJCAA number one ranking in dominating the NJCAA Plains District Championship in Powell, Wyoming. On Saturday, Western won seven of the ten weight classes, totaling 138 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Southeast Community College (84 points). Northeast College (78.5) was third, followed by Northeastern Junior College (44), Otero College (36.5), and Trinidad State (29).

Up Next

Western will now defend its 2023 NJCAA National Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 1 and 2.

Individual Placings by Western Wrestlers:

125 Pounds: Champion – Bridger Ricks

133 Pounds: Champion – Cody Phelps

141 Pounds: 3. River Wardle

149 Pounds: Champion – Tristian Stafford



157 Pounds: Champion – Chris Lopez

165 Pounds: Champion – Jay Luttrell

174 Pounds: 2. Will Harmon

184 Pounds: 2. Darion Johnson

197 Pounds: Champion – Wesley Reeves

HWT: Champion – Dmarion Lopez