Mustangs win Plains District tourney with multiple champions

February 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
The Western Mustangs wrestling team flexed their national NJCAA number one ranking in dominating the NJCAA Plains District Championship in Powell, Wyoming. On Saturday, Western won seven of the ten weight classes, totaling 138 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Southeast Community College (84 points). Northeast College (78.5) was third, followed by Northeastern Junior College (44), Otero College (36.5), and Trinidad State (29).
Up Next
Western will now defend its 2023 NJCAA National Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 1 and 2.
Individual Placings by Western Wrestlers:
125 Pounds: Champion – Bridger Ricks
133 Pounds: Champion – Cody Phelps
141 Pounds: 3. River Wardle
149 Pounds: Champion – Tristian Stafford
157 Pounds: Champion – Chris Lopez
165 Pounds: Champion – Jay Luttrell
174 Pounds: 2. Will Harmon
184 Pounds: 2. Darion Johnson
197 Pounds: Champion – Wesley Reeves
HWT: Champion – Dmarion Lopez