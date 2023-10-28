Mustangs win thriller/soccer plays Region 9 semi-final today

Wyo4News photo

October 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a tight one Friday night at Rushmore gym, but in the end, the Western volleyball team came out with a 3-2 win over Laramie County Community College (LCCC). Set scores were 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23,15-12. LCCC came into the contest with a 10-0 Region 9 mark. The win improved the Mustangs to 7-4 in Region 9 games and 20-12 overall.

Today, Western will wrap up the regular season by hosting Eastern Wyoming College. The Lancers fell to Casper College 3-1 on Friday, dropping their Region 9 record to 4-7 (10-20 overall).

Today’s match will be played at Rushmore Gym at 2 p.m. It will also be Mustangs Sophomores Recognition Day.

Mustangs Soccer in Home Region 9 Semi-Final Game Today

The Western soccer team will look to keep their season going this afternoon when they host LCCC in a Region 9 semi-final playoff game. The contest will take place at Rock Springs Junior High at 1 p.m.

Western received an opening round bye, while the Golden Eagles advanced to today’s with a 3-0 win over Western Nebraska Community College. The two teams met during the regular season in a match that ended tied at 0-0.