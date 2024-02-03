Mustangs with dominate win, basketball games today

Wyo4News photo

February 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western wrestling team improved their season dual mark to 13-3 last night with a 52-3 “Homecoming Week” win over Otera College. The dual took place at Rushmore Gym.

Mustang Match Results:

125 Pounds – Bridger Ricks won by fall

133 Pounds – Cody Phelps won by forfeit

141 Pounds – River Wardle won by fall

149 Pounds – Ryder Robinson lost by decision

157 Pounds – Chris Lopex won by technical fall

165 Pounds – Jayden Luttrell won by fall

174 Pounds – Wll Harmon won by technical fall

184 Pounds – Darion Johnson won by forfeit

197 Pound – Wesey Revees won by forfeit

285 Pounds – Dmarian Lopez won by fall

Western is scheduled to travel to Pinedale for a dual match against Trinidad State Junior College today.

Mustangs Basketball Plays at Home Today

Western Homecoming festivities continue today at Rushmore Gym, with the Mustangs women and men taking on Laramie Community College. The contest will count in the Region 9 standings.

The Mustang women (4-1, 9-14) will tip off at 2 p.m., with the men (3-2, 14-8) taking the court around 4 p.m.