Mustangs with Saturday home games, Cowgirls at Boise State

Wyo4News photo

February 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today, Western Community College will welcome Casper College to Rushmore Gym for a couple of key Region 9 basketball contests. The women’s game will tip off at 2 p.m., with the men’s game to follow around 4 p.m.

In the women’s game, Western will be looking to stop a two-game skid. The Mustang women are 4-2 in Region 9 games (9-15 overall). The T-Bird women, winners of 10 of their last 11 games, bring a 5-1 Region 9 mark into the game (19-5 overall). That one loss was to Western in Casper, 74-67, on January 27.

In the men’s game, Westen is 3-3 in Region 9 games (14-9 overall) while Casper is 4-2 in the conference (16-8 overall). The T-Birds handed the Mustangs a 100-74 road loss on January 27. Casper College enters today’s game having scored 100 points or more in their last three games and a total of eight times this season.

Cowgirls Take on the Broncos Today

Cowgirl basketball will be on the road this afternoon at Boise State.

Wyoming is 9-2 in the Mountain West is just 1/2 game behind UNLV (9-1). UW will also be looking to even their road record to 5-5 on the season. Boise State is in fourth place in standing with a 6-4 conference mark.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12;30 p.m. with the game starting at 1 p.m.

The Cowgirls won the first meeting between the two teams, 61-47, on December 30 in Laramie.