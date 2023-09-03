Mustangs with soccer tie Saturday, Mustangs and Cowgirls to play today

September 3, 2023 — The long road trip for the Western Mustangs women’s soccer team found them in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, facing Spokane Community College. The Mustangs stayed undefeated for the season with a 2-2 draw, putting their record at 5-0-2 with all matches being played away from Rock Springs.

Reagan Jorgensen and Callee Hill scored yesterday’s Western goals. After today’s contest, the Mustangs will have four more road games until their home opener on September 22.

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 303)

Cowgirls Soccer

The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team will be home this afternoon with a Senior Day non-conference match against Northern Colorado. Today, nine Cowgirl seniors will be honored.

Wyoming is 2-0-2 this season, all non-conference matches. Northern Colorado is 0-5-0 to date.