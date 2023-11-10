Mustangs women at home tonight, men on the road

Wyo4News photo

November 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western women’s basketball team will host its Western Invite today and Saturday at Rushmore Gym. Tonight, the Mustangs will host Western Nebraska Community College at 7 p.m. and then play Snow College tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Western will be looking for its first win of the season after dropping a pair of competitive games last weekend at the Snow Classic in Utah. One of those losses was to this Saturday’s opponent, Snow College, 78-71.

Mustangs Men Play Tonight

Meanwhile, the Mustang men’s basketball team, 1-1 on the season, will play Dawson Community College tonight in Riverton.

Mustangs Wrestling at Home Saturday

The Mustangs wrestling team, fresh off a 46-0 dual win at Snow College, will be home on Saturday evening against Northwest College. That contest will start at 5 p.m.

The latest NJCAA rankings still have Western as the top junior college wrestling team in the nation.