Mustangs women end losing skid with Las Vegas win

December 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

A nice rebound for the Western women’s basketball team today in Las Vegas as they registered a 68-46 win over North Idaho at the Carney Casino Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Mustangs lost 91-62 to Utah State University-Eastern in yesterday’s opening-round game. Today’s win stopped a five-game losing skid and improved Western’s record to 4-11. Northern Idaho fell to 4-6.

Western led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. They increased the lead to 35-26 at the first-half break and opened a 53-34 lead going into the final quarter.

Sierra Eddie led the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points, including four three-point field goals. Korina Bohovac Bjornstedt added 10 points off the bench.

Western will close out tournament play tomorrow versus the College of Southern Nevada and will then be off until January 9.