Mustangs wrestlers with another lopsided road win

December 15, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
Another road dual match and another win for the Western wrestling team as they overwhelmed Northwest Kansas Tech 45-4 Thursday in Mead, Colorado. The Mustangs, rated #1 in the latest NJCAA wrestling polls, won 10 of the 11 individual matches, five of them by pins.
Western will now compete in the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday.
Individual Match Results:
125 Pounds – Isaiah Rubio – won by Forfeit
133 Pounds – Cody Phelps won by Major Decision
141 Pounds – River Wardle – won by Fall
149 Pounds – Conway Christensen – won by Fall
157 Pounds – Colton Erickson – won by Decision
165 Pounds – Jay Luttrell – won by Fall
174 Pounds – Will Harmon – lost by Major Decision
184 Pounds – Darion Johnson – won by Fall
197 Pounds – Wesley Reeves – won by Decision
285 Pounds – Dmarian Lopez – won by Fall