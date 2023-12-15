Mustangs wrestlers with another lopsided road win

December 15, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Another road dual match and another win for the Western wrestling team as they overwhelmed Northwest Kansas Tech 45-4 Thursday in Mead, Colorado. The Mustangs, rated #1 in the latest NJCAA wrestling polls, won 10 of the 11 individual matches, five of them by pins.

Western will now compete in the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday.

Individual Match Results:

125 Pounds – Isaiah Rubio – won by Forfeit

133 Pounds – Cody Phelps won by Major Decision

141 Pounds – River Wardle – won by Fall

149 Pounds – Conway Christensen – won by Fall

157 Pounds – Colton Erickson – won by Decision

165 Pounds – Jay Luttrell – won by Fall

174 Pounds – Will Harmon – lost by Major Decision

184 Pounds – Darion Johnson – won by Fall

197 Pounds – Wesley Reeves – won by Decision

285 Pounds – Dmarian Lopez – won by Fall