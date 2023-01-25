Mustangs wrestling at home tonight with basketball playing in Cheyenne

Wyo4News photo

January 25, 2023 — The Western Wyoming Community College men’s and women’s basketball team will play Region 9 games tonight in Cheyenne against Laramie County Community College (LCCC).

The Mustang women, 10-9 on the season, have won six of their last seven games including last Saturday’s 65-55 home win over Eastern Wyoming College.

The Western men are also coming off a Saturday home win, 100-75, over Eastern Wyoming College. They bring a 14-7 record into tonight contest against LCCC.

Wrestlers to Home Dual Tonight

The 6-2 Western wrestling team, will be home tonight against Snow College. The dual meet will begin at 6 p.m. The Mustangs went 3-0 last week with home dual wins against Otero, NJC, and NWC.