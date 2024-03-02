Mustangs wrestling leading nationals after day one

March 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After the first day of competition at the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the Western wrestling team is positioned to repeat as the national champions. The Mustangs led the team competition with 103 points. Iowas Central is second with 97.5 points, followed by Pratt (93) and Clackamas (91).

Today, four Mustangs will wrestle for individual championships. Bridger Ricks (125 pounds), Cody Phelps (133), Darion Johnson (184), and Damrion Lopez (285) all went undefeated in three matches on Friday.

Three other Western grapplers will be competing in the consolation rounds. They are River Wardle (141), Chris Lopez (157), and Jayden Luttell (165). Luttrell and Lopez fell into the consolation round after suffering losses in the quarterfinals. Wardle battled back in the consolation backets after losing in the round of 16.

The tournament will conclude with today’s champion matches scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Mountain Standard time.