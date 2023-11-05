Mustangs wrestling opens the season today against UW Cowboys

University of Wyoming photo

November 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Both the Western Mustangs and Wyoming Cowboy wrestling teams will open their dual meet seasons today by meeting each other in Laramie.

The Mustangs are coming off a great season that saw them win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship. They are also the preseason #1 ranked junior college team in the nation. According to the Western website, the Mustangs return five All-Americans from last season’s National Championship team: Bridger Ricks (4th at 125lbs.), Cody Phelps (3rd at 133lbs.), Chris Lopez (4th at 149lbs.), Jayden Luttrell (6th at 157lbs.), Darion Johnson (2nd at 184lbs.), 2022 All-American River Wardle (7th at 149lbs.).

For Wyoming, it’s time to put a disappointing 2022-23 season behind them and look to gain some positive momentum heading into their Big 12 season. UW finished last season 1-10 in duals and a 10th-place finish at the Big 12 Championships.

The projected starting lineup for the Cowboys features four returning starters, three transfers, and three returnees.

Following today’s dual, Western will head to Rich County, Utah, for the Snow College Duals. UW will travel to CSU Bakersfield on Friday and then open the Big 12 season at Cal Baptist on Saturday night.