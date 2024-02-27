Mustangs wrestling sent-off event happening at noon

February 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Wyoming wrestling team is ready to defend its NJCAA national championship this Friday and Saturday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Today at noon, local fans wanting to wish the Mustangs good luck can attend a send-off event in the school’s atrium.

Last year, Western won the national championship, scoring 134 points to outdistance Pratt Community College from Pratt, Kansas, who totaled 112 points. The Mustangs head to the title defense ranked #1 in the latest NJCAA national polls. Clackamas, from Oregon City, Oregon, is rated #2, with Pratt Community College at #3.

The Mustangs will have ten wrestlers competing, with nine wrestlers ranked in the top 10. Bridger Ricks is ranked #2 at 125 pounds (placed 4th at nationals in 2023), 133 pounder Cody Phelps is ranked #3 (placed 3rd last year), at 141 pounds River Wardle is rated #6, 157 pounder Chris Lopez is ranked #8, at 165 pounds Jayden Luttrell is rated #4 (he placed 5th at 157 pounds in 2023), at 174 pounder Will Harmon is ranked #9, Darion Johnson is ranked #1 at 184 pounds (finished second last year), 197 pound wrestler Wesley Reeves is ranked #2, and heavyweight Dmarian Lopez is ranked #2