Mustangs wrestling with two champions at Nebraska tournament

November 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a long and very busy Saturday for the Western wrestling team members as they competed in the multi-team Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska.

The highland of the event for the Mustangs was Bridger Ricks and Cody Phelps’ championships at 125 and 133 pounds, respectively. Both completed the day with 6-0 records. Ricks won his championship match over teammate Isaiah Rubio 4-2. Phelps won his championship match 17-2. Other top Mustang finishes included Isaiah Rubio’s second place at 125 pounds, Will Harmon’s second place at 174 pounds, and 285-pound Mathew Boone finishing second at 285 pounds.

Up Next

The Mustangs will not compete again until December 7, when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, to dual against Northeastern Community College and Cloud Community College.

Mustang Individual Younes Hospitality Open Results

125 Pounds – Bridger Ricks 6-0, Kamron Alegria 1-1, Heath Clyde 3-1, Isaiah Rubio 6-1, Stefan Douglas 4-1

133 Pounds – Cody Phelps 6-0, Austin Kelly 2-1

141 Pounds – Jonathan Crsepin 2-1, River Wardle 3-1

149 Pounds – Corey Christensen 1-1, Anthony Fuentes 0-1

157 Pounds – Tristian Stafford 0-1, Wyatt McDermott 2-1, Ethan Coy 0-1, Colton Erikson 3-1

165 Pounds – Laydon Luttrell 4-1, Hunter Richardson 0-1

174 Pounds – Will Harmon 5-1, Gatlin Wilson 1-1

184 Pounds – Darion Johnson 2-1

197 Pounds – Logan Holdaway 2-1, Jacob Fuentes 1-1, Westley Reeves 4-1

285 Pounds – Mathew Boone 5-1, Payton Calico 1-1, Dmarian Lopez 3-1