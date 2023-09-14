Mustangs,Cowgirls and area volleyball teams play today

September 14, 2023 — Some area high school volleyball teams will see action today. Mountain View will host Kemmerer, while Lyman will travel to Rich County, Utah.

In girls swimming and diving, Lyman will compete at Sublette County.

Western Mustang Volleyball

The Western Mustangs volleyball team is in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to start play in the two-day Wyobraska tournament. The Mustangs, 9-5, will take on Gillette College today.

Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball

The undefeated Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team will look to extend the beginning of the season win streak to ten in a row today by taking on Tennesse Tech in the opening match of the three-day UniWyo Invitational in Laramie. The Cowgirls will not play Friday but will meet Idaho State on Saturday, wrapping up their non-conference schedule.

UW will open Mountain West Conference matches next Thursday at Utah State.

Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer

The Cowgirl soccer team is in Grand Forks, North Dakota, today for a match against North Dakota. UW soccer will open their Mountain West Conference season next Thursday at home against UNLV.