MW postpones Atlantic 10 Challenge men’s basketball event for 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 22, 2020) — On Monday, the Mountain West and Atlantic 10 Conference announced they have mutually agreed to postpone the leagues’ challenge men’s basketball series. That series was scheduled to take place in early December. The announcement stated the games would be rescheduled to be part of the 2021-2022 season. Wyoming was scheduled to host Atlantic 10 member Duquesne on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Advertisement... Story continues below

According to the announcement, the NCAA’s revised November 25 college basketball start date for the 2020-2021 season “creates a strain on programs as they attempt to adjust their non-conference schedules. Both conferences have numerous teams participating in multi-team events that are now rescheduling dates and locations based on the new NCAA season start date.”

Before the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Cowboys were scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on November 10 against Colorado Christian.