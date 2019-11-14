‘My Fair Lady’ cast prepares for opening night Friday

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — Exquisite costumes, majestic sets, dramatic lighting. These along with the impeccable acting make Western Wyoming Community College Theater Program’s production of “My Fair Lady” a must see.

The classic Lerner and Loewe musical opens Friday, Nov. 15, and runs Nov. 16, 21, 22, and 23. Show times are 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23.

“My Fair Lady” is a musical drama which tells the story of Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor, who is so sure of his abilities that he vows to transform Eliza Doolittle, a poor flower seller, into a lady who speaks proper English.

The director, Associate Professor of Musical Theatre Eric-Richard de Lora, said the students have been working very hard on the production, and he invites the public to an evening of great music, dance, and drama mixed with a touch of comedy.

Wyo4News was on hand at dress rehearsal Wednesday evening to take some photos of the production. Enjoy!