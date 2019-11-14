‘My Fair Lady’ cast prepares for opening night Friday

A dance scene from Western’s production of “My Fair Lady.” The show opens tomorrow and plays for two weekends.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — Exquisite costumes, majestic sets, dramatic lighting. These along with the impeccable acting make Western Wyoming Community College Theater Program’s production of “My Fair Lady” a must see.

 

 

The classic Lerner and Loewe musical opens Friday, Nov. 15, and runs Nov. 16, 21, 22, and 23. Show times are 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23.

Assistant Professor of History Mark Neels, left, plays the character of Professor Henry Higgins. Student Kimberly Brown at right is Eliza Doolittle.

“My Fair Lady” is a musical drama which tells the story of Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor, who is so sure of his abilities that he vows to transform Eliza Doolittle, a poor flower seller, into a lady who speaks proper English.

Steven Burggraaf as Alfred Doolittle sing about getting by “With A Little Bit of Luck.”

The director, Associate Professor of Musical Theatre Eric-Richard de Lora, said the students have been working very hard on the production, and he invites the public to an evening of great music, dance, and drama mixed with a touch of comedy.

Wyo4News was on hand at dress rehearsal Wednesday evening to take some photos of the production. Enjoy!

Western students kicking up their heels during a dance number.
Kimberly Brown as Eliza Doolittle, seated, picks out some flowers for a customer.

 

Colonel Pickering, played by Kirkland Jensen, is a little horrified by the brashness of Eliza’s father Alfred Doolittle, played by Steven Burggraaf.
Kirtland Jensen as Colonel Pickering, left, is startled by Professor Henry Higgins, portrayed by Mark Neels.

 

One of the opening scenes of “My Fair Lady.”

 

Pictured from left are Mark Neels as Professor Henry Higgins, Dejanae Westbrook as Mrs. Pierce, Kirtland Jensen as Colonel Pickering, and Kimberly Brown as Eliza Doolitle.
Alfred Doolittle (Steven Burggraaf) begs for a few pence from his flower girl daughter Eliza Doolittle (Kimberly Brown).

 

A dance number.

