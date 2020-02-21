My Fair Share program grants $1,723.47 to Hospice of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) – Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate a worthy organization in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees.

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward the organization.

The recipient of the 2019 My Fair Share Program is Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges that will be awarded to this organization total over $1,700.

Approximately $143,000 has been donated over the last decade across the communities we serve, since the program’s inception.

Last years program raised over $1,800 and was also awarded to Hospice of Sweetwater County.