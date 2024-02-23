My Fair Share program presents donation to Hospice of Sweetwater County

Commerce Bank employees Kaime Pilatus, Tiffany Erramouspe, Jeana Vieyva, and Robin Allen. Hospice of Sweetwater County employees John Kennedy, Jaden Bingham, Katie Pastor, Nicole Mandros, and Heidi Frandsen.

Julie Smith, [email protected]

February 23, 2024 — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming can nominate a worthy organization in our community to be the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees. The “My Fair Share” program enables Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees to choose a percentage of their salary to donate to the organization.

This year, employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming chose Hospice of Sweetwater County to be the recipient of their donations and presented a check in the amount of $2,410.69 at the “My Fair Share Breakfast” this morning.

Hospice of Sweetwater County is a non-profit organization that provides care to terminally ill people in Sweetwater County. They go to people’s homes, nursing facilities, assisted living, etc., and support people through their end-of-life journey, however long it takes. It could be weeks, months, or days. To be eligible, the patient has to have at least one or two medical providers that say that the patient has six months or less to live if they are no longer seeking aggressive treatment for their disease.

Hospice of Sweetwater County helps patients in any way they can by taking away any burdens by providing emotional support, education, spiritual support, physical support, pain relief, symptom management, nausea, and sleep problems. Hospice brings equipment, supplies, medication, and anything the patient needs to stay comfortable. They also support the families as well with grief support.

Hospice of Sweetwater County is a non-profit organization. They accept insurance but rely on donations for those who do not have insurance or where insurance does not cover everything. Various organizations hold several fundraisers throughout the year where people can donate. People can also mail donations to their office at 333 Broadway Street, Suite #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or they can donate through their website at www.myhsc.org.

Mike Jacobson, President and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming, expressed his pride in the program and its impact on the community. “You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work, but “My Fair Share” is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time; they donate their own dollars.”

Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees have donated approximately $14,900.00 has been donated since the program’s inception in 2017.