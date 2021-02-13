My Takes with Tom Ellis dives into the importance of history

Tomorrow our guest on insights is David Mead, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Sir Edmund Burke, 18th Century British Statesman is often quoted as saying, “Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.” Many times, overlooked, the museums of Sweetwater County play an important role in our lives.

Advertisement

Our culture in Southwest Wyoming is rich in history, built on the nationalities of 56 countries.

As you have, friends and family visiting, a great way to help them understand who we are and where we come from, is a tour of one our local museums, The Sweetwater County Historical Museum would be an excellent choice for such an adventure.

The fascinating thing about history is that we continue to add to its pages every day. Look around you. Some of the items that we take for granted may end up as museum pieces fifty year from now!

Advertisement

Today’s events become tomorrow’s history.

Join us tomorrow for our conversation with David Mead, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

——

“Insights” is a weekly public affairs program of Wyo4News, featuring conversations with local and statewide newsmakers. It airs every Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on KQSW-FM, 8 a.m. on KSIT-FM, and 9 a.m. on KRKK-AM/KMRZ-FM.

“Insights” has received a number of awards for excellence in the category of “Best News Talk” from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

The program is produced by WyoRadio news specialist Tom Ellis, who has been a member of the WyoRadio staff since 1985. For over 35 years, Ellis has done pretty much everything at WyoRadio, starting his career in sales.

Contract Tom Ellis at [email protected]