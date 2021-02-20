My Takes with Tom Ellis looks at 10th anniversary of Boys & Girls Club in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

It is perhaps, a sad commentary on today’s society that many kids are being raised in single parent homes – homes where both parents work and even homes where they are being raised by grandparents.

Advertisement

Whether this is a root cause or a symptom of our societal ills, it remains an issue that demands our attention. Tomorrow our guest on Insights is Lisa Stewart, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. It’s an organization which provides structure and guidance for these kids, giving them a home base of warm loving people.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America had its beginnings in 1860 with three women in Hartford, Connecticut, addressing the plight of boys who roamed the streets. Those women organized the first club.

With character development as the cornerstone of the experience, the club focused on capturing boy’s interests, improving their behavior and increasing their personal expectations and goals.

Advertisement

Recognizing the fact that girls are an important part of the cause, the national organization’s name was changed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1990.

2006 marked the centennial year of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, celebrating 100 years of providing hope and opportunity to young people across the country.

On Feb. 14, the local branch of Girls and Boys Clubs celebrated its 10th Anniversary in Sweetwater County. Today 91% of club members say they want to help when they see someone having a problem.

You can find more information about the local club at www.bgcsweetwater.com

——

“Insights” is a weekly public affairs program of Wyo4News, featuring conversations with local and statewide newsmakers. It airs every Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on KQSW-FM, 8 a.m. on KSIT-FM, and 9 a.m. on KRKK-AM/KMRZ-FM.

“Insights” has received a number of awards for excellence in the category of “Best News Talk” from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

The program is produced by WyoRadio news specialist Tom Ellis, who has been a member of the WyoRadio staff since 1985. For over 35 years, Ellis has done pretty much everything at WyoRadio, starting his career in sales.

Contract Tom Ellis at [email protected]