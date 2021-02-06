My Takes with Tom Ellis looks at the importance of donating blood

This Sunday our Insights focus is on blood donation and Vitalent Blood Services with Sandy Thomas. We’ll discuss blood donation and the upcoming 2021 Blood Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River high Schools.

As with many other community programs, Vitalent Blood Services has struggled to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of social and health restrictions due to the concerns of COVID-19, the importance of, and need for a ready supply of blood remains and continues to drive the efforts of Vitalent Blood Services.

There is a common misconception that most blood is needed after major disasters.

However, daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. Every day in the United States, patients in hospitals, surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities need approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma.

The good news is that donating blood is something that most of us can do. It doesn’t cost us anything beyond half an hour of our time every 4 to 6 weeks.

The Rock Springs/Green River High School Blood Challenge is a program that we should all support. It is refreshing to see our future leaders involved in community events that make Southwest Wyoming a great place to work, play and raise a family.

