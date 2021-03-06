My Takes with Tom Ellis looks at the return of sports at Western Wyoming

Advertisement

Tomorrow, “Insights” welcomes Western Wyoming Community Athletic Director, Dr. Lu Sweet to our microphone.

As with many other programs and institutions in our community, COVID-19 has presented challenges for the Athletic Department at Western. As we slowly, but safely and surely, make our way back to what we hope will be “normal,” the way things were this time a year ago, it’s great to see athletics at WWCC – basketball, volleyball, wrestling and soccer – again practicing and competing.

Eventually, we all will have a chance to cheer for the Mustangs, even though spectators are, and will for some time, be limited at events.

Athletic Director Dr. Sweet maintains and promotes the core values of the program – Education, Community Involvement, and Excellence in Performance – all the while speaking out as a positive voice promoting the institution of Western Wyoming Community College.

Join us tomorrow for our conversation with Dr. Sweet.

“Insights” is a weekly public affairs program of Wyo4News, featuring conversations with local and statewide newsmakers. It airs every Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on KQSW-FM, 8 a.m. on KSIT-FM, and 9 a.m. on KRKK-AM/KMRZ-FM.

“Insights” has received a number of awards for excellence in the category of “Best News Talk” from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

The program is produced by WyoRadio news specialist Tom Ellis, who has been a member of the WyoRadio staff since 1985. For over 35 years, Ellis has done pretty much everything at WyoRadio, starting his career in sales.

Contract Tom Ellis at [email protected]