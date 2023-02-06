N Street bridge area access to be limited tomorrow and Wednesday

(WYDOT photo)

February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)is scheduled to be restricting daytime access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for some routine bridge inspection work. The work was originally scheduled for last December but was delayed due to weather conditions.

According to a WYDOT press release, crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work on the south end and collect core samples for evaluation.

Residents of the area and local traffic will be able to access the surrounding neighborhoods and driveways, but through traffic is advised to find an alternate route or detour to Pearl Street.

As before, if weather conditions deteriorate this week, the work may again have to be rescheduled.